Riverbank Roll Call

I decided to take a walk alongside the Waikato River this morning. It was a foggy but beautifully still start to the day, the kind that softens sound and slows your thoughts. I was craving a little peace and quiet, some gentle camera time before the chaos of international travel next week.

Instead of solitude, I found myself under the curious gaze of this rather orderly line-up, emerging ghostlike from the mist. There’s something calming about the muted tones and the way the fog wraps around the landscape, simplifying everything down to shape, texture and presence.

On the bright side, Mum is doing well and there’s talk of her coming home soon. My trip may not be the hospital vigils I’d first envisaged, but rather helping her rehabilitate and return to her fiercely independent lifestyle, and that feels like the best kind of change in plans.