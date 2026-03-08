Number 84 in Fog

Out on a misty morning wander with the camera, I thought I had the paddock to myself… until Number 84 appeared. Emerging quietly through the fog like a sentry on duty, he stood his ground, watching my every move with calm curiosity. The soft mist and muted light turned an ordinary farm encounter into something almost cinematic—one steer, a veil of fog, and the unmistakable feeling that I’d just walked into his territory. I turned round and climbed back over the stile, leaving him with his friends