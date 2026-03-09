Previous
Seabird Coast by yorkshirekiwi
Seabird Coast

The coast between Kaiaua and Miranda is wild, open, and endlessly beautiful. Each summer the vast salt marshes attract thousands of migratory wading birds, while a bright white shell bank chenier plain rims the shoreline like a natural amphitheatre for the spectacle.
Only about 30 minutes from home, this stretch of coast has become one of my favourite places to unwind. Before the chaos of upcoming international travel, I spent some quiet time here simply watching the rhythms of the shore.
In the air above the bank, pied stilts wheeled and called, while oyster catchers, terns and seagulls gathered along the shells below. A moment of calm, movement, and wild coastal energy before the journey begins
Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
