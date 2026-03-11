Descent

Finally, my third flight of the journey and coming into land at Glasgow Airport. After a long and rather winding trip across the world, it feels good to finally arrive. Tired, a little travel-worn, but very grateful to be here.

Unfortunately my luggage didn’t share the same determination to reach Scotland and is currently enjoying an unexpected stay in Amsterdam. I’m hoping it catches up soon, because Glasgow has welcomed me with classic weather, cold, wet, and a bit miserable, while I’m standing here in just a T-shirt and thin trousers.

Still, seeing the landscape unfold beneath the wing on approach made the whole journey worthwhile. Now all I need is my suitcase… and perhaps a warmer jumper.