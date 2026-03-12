Winter's Grip

Woke up to another bleak, cold day, one of those grey skies that seems to press down on the landscape. The good news though: my luggage finally arrived, having taken a scenic detour via Edinburgh. After days of travelling, it felt wonderful to finally pull on some warm clothes.

Mum is meant to walk for 20 minutes each day as part of her rehab, so despite the cold and the wind we wrapped up and took a short trip around the block. The fields were quiet and bleak, the trees bent hard by the wind, but there was something strangely peaceful about being out there together.