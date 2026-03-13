Blue Tit

Today was one of those quiet, practical days spent helping Mum navigate the little things that suddenly become big things. We filled her weekly pill container with what seems like an ever-growing collection of medications, and I tried to convince her that daily blister packs from the pharmacist might make life easier. There was also a refresher lesson on using her iPad, followed by printing out some large-font instructions she can keep nearby.

Outside, the day was cold and damp. We’d woken to frost on the lawn, and the distant hills carried that tell-tale dusting that said it had snowed overnight.

While making a cup of tea I noticed the blue tits flitting around in the trees. Rather than brave the cold and wet, I photographed this little visitor through the window. The background was a tangle of messy twigs, so I added a soft texture to simplify things and let the bird stand out a little more.