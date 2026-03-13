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Blue Tit by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3724

Blue Tit

Today was one of those quiet, practical days spent helping Mum navigate the little things that suddenly become big things. We filled her weekly pill container with what seems like an ever-growing collection of medications, and I tried to convince her that daily blister packs from the pharmacist might make life easier. There was also a refresher lesson on using her iPad, followed by printing out some large-font instructions she can keep nearby.
Outside, the day was cold and damp. We’d woken to frost on the lawn, and the distant hills carried that tell-tale dusting that said it had snowed overnight.
While making a cup of tea I noticed the blue tits flitting around in the trees. Rather than brave the cold and wet, I photographed this little visitor through the window. The background was a tangle of messy twigs, so I added a soft texture to simplify things and let the bird stand out a little more.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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Pat Knowles ace
Beautiful Carole! Your mum must be so happy to have you there!
March 13th, 2026  
Beverley ace
an amazing photo... enjoy this special time with your mum...
March 13th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
A beautiful soft treatment of this sweet subject sitting, I think, in a magnolia tree?
March 13th, 2026  
Brigette ace
how lovely . i hope things go well with your mum and she makes a good recovery. Very challenging being miles away especially in times of crisis
March 13th, 2026  
julia ace
You will be enjoying the different bird life.. Your Mum will be enjoying your company.
March 13th, 2026  
Joy's Focus ace
Very sweet image.
March 13th, 2026  
KWind ace
You're a good daughter!! such a beautiful image. Looks like a painting.
March 13th, 2026  
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