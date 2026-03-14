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The Watcher in the Branches by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3725

The Watcher in the Branches

High in the tangle of winter branches, this squirrel suddenly appeared, perched quietly above the woodland floor, keeping a careful eye on the world below. The maze of limbs and soft winter light made the perfect natural frame for this fleeting encounter.
The squirrel here is a Eastern Gray Squirrel, a species introduced to Britain in the late 19th century. While they’re now very common across much of the UK and Scotland, their success has come at a cost. The native Red Squirrel has declined significantly, largely because grey squirrels outcompete them for food and habitat and can carry squirrelpox, a disease that reds are particularly vulnerable to.
Despite the controversy, there’s no denying their agility and curiosity — and when you catch one silhouetted high in the trees like this, they still make for a wonderfully characterful woodland subject.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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