Stranded at Glendevon Church

My woes continued today after heading out to buy some cheap gumboots so I could walk some of the muddy paths around mum's house. On the way home I struck a pothole which instantly blew a tyre on the car. Luckily I managed to pull off onto a quiet side road beside Glendevon Church, where this photograph was taken while waiting for help.

Calling my mum’s recovery service turned into an ordeal of its own. Because I had to use my New Zealand phone, the call routed all the way back to NZ, leaving me hanging on the line for fifteen minutes while they tried to locate where I actually was. In the end I had to do a Google search myself just to give them a postcode. Even then I was told I needed to specify which garage the car should be towed to — not easy when you’re stranded somewhere unfamiliar on a Sunday with everything closed.

Eventually I rang one of Mum’s friends who kindly came to collect me, leaving the car behind overnight. The following day, after another two-hour wait, it was finally uplifted and taken to a garage where it’s now getting a new tyre fitted. To say I’m stressed would be an understatement…