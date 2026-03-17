Previous
The Gatherer by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3728

The Gatherer

A busy little Common Blackbird darting through the garden, completely focused on the task at hand. Twigs, leaves, and anything useful clutched tightly as nest-building season gets underway.
I’m still waiting on the car, turns out they had to send off for the right tyre, so I spent the morning making homemade muesli, with Mum supervising, which made me smile given it was my recipe to begin with. Even that wore her out though, so she’s off for a well-earned lie down, while I watch the bird life in her garden
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
1021% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Janice ace
Excellent capture! Hope you get your car back soon.
March 17th, 2026  
Babs ace
Wow he is a busy bird. Hope you get your car back soon.
March 17th, 2026  
Mallory ace
This is a fantastic capture!
March 17th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
What a very lovely capture!
March 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact