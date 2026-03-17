The Gatherer

A busy little Common Blackbird darting through the garden, completely focused on the task at hand. Twigs, leaves, and anything useful clutched tightly as nest-building season gets underway.

I’m still waiting on the car, turns out they had to send off for the right tyre, so I spent the morning making homemade muesli, with Mum supervising, which made me smile given it was my recipe to begin with. Even that wore her out though, so she’s off for a well-earned lie down, while I watch the bird life in her garden