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Red Squirrel by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3731

Red Squirrel

A quiet time with some of Scotland’s most cherished natives, he Red Squirrel, captured at the hide at Argaty Red Kites. After a stretch of worry, today felt like a small exhale; with Mum doing better, I allowed myself a few hours to step away and reconnect with nature. Watching this little character pause mid-forage, completely at ease in its world, was exactly the reset I needed. If you ever find yourself in Doune, I can't recommend this place more. Not just red squirrels but red kites and beavers too.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 20th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Super shot of this little cutie.
March 20th, 2026  
Beverley ace
lovely to read & such a cutee
March 20th, 2026  
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