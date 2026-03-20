Red Squirrel

A quiet time with some of Scotland’s most cherished natives, he Red Squirrel, captured at the hide at Argaty Red Kites. After a stretch of worry, today felt like a small exhale; with Mum doing better, I allowed myself a few hours to step away and reconnect with nature. Watching this little character pause mid-forage, completely at ease in its world, was exactly the reset I needed. If you ever find yourself in Doune, I can't recommend this place more. Not just red squirrels but red kites and beavers too.