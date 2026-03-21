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great spotted woodpecker by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3732

great spotted woodpecker

A striking woodland visitor, the Great Spotted Woodpecker, captured pausing on a weathered trunk. Instantly recognisable by its bold black and white plumage and that flash of red under the tail, this species is a familiar sight across UK woodlands and gardens. Their rhythmic drumming isn’t just for feeding—it’s also a way of marking territory and attracting a mate.
Feeding mainly on insects, larvae, and seeds, they play an important role in controlling woodland pests, while the nesting holes they create often go on to be used by other birds and mammals. A true keystone of the forest, bringing both sound and life to the trees.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
March 21st, 2026  
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