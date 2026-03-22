coaltit

A fleeting moment with a Coal tit, perfectly poised on a weathered perch. These tiny, energetic woodland birds are among the smallest in the UK, instantly recognisable by their black cap, white cheeks, and that neat white patch on the nape. Constantly on the move, they rarely sit still for long—darting between branches in search of seeds and insects, often caching food for leaner times. Despite their size, they’re hardy little survivors, thriving even through the coldest months, bringing life and character to the woodland edges.