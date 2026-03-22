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coaltit by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3733

coaltit

A fleeting moment with a Coal tit, perfectly poised on a weathered perch. These tiny, energetic woodland birds are among the smallest in the UK, instantly recognisable by their black cap, white cheeks, and that neat white patch on the nape. Constantly on the move, they rarely sit still for long—darting between branches in search of seeds and insects, often caching food for leaner times. Despite their size, they’re hardy little survivors, thriving even through the coldest months, bringing life and character to the woodland edges.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Beautifully captured.
March 25th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful capture.
March 25th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wonderful capture
March 25th, 2026  
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