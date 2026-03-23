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Photo 3734
Red. Squirrel
I just noticed Ive got some gaps in my calendar. I'm getting dates mixed up as I forgot to change the time zone on my camera and I'm still posting on NZ time instead of UK time. Anyway here is another cute as red squirrel.
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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Photo Details
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10
Comments
6
Fav's
5
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365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
20th March 2026 11:18pm
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red
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squirrel
Joanne Diochon
ace
I think those ears must make this little guy look perpetually surprised.
March 25th, 2026
Pam Knowler
ace
How sweet is he!!!
March 25th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
Little darling!
March 25th, 2026
JackieR
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Beautiful capture
March 25th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
I love those ear tufts!
March 25th, 2026
Neil
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Fantastic to see a red squirrel, they are very rare here.
March 25th, 2026
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