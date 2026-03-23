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Red. Squirrel by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3734

Red. Squirrel

I just noticed Ive got some gaps in my calendar. I'm getting dates mixed up as I forgot to change the time zone on my camera and I'm still posting on NZ time instead of UK time. Anyway here is another cute as red squirrel.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
I think those ears must make this little guy look perpetually surprised.
March 25th, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
How sweet is he!!!
March 25th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Little darling!
March 25th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Beautiful capture
March 25th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
I love those ear tufts!
March 25th, 2026  
Neil ace
Fantastic to see a red squirrel, they are very rare here.
March 25th, 2026  
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