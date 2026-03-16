Previous
Hilltop Stronghold - Campbell Castle by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3734

Hilltop Stronghold - Campbell Castle

Perched above the village of Dollar, Campbell Castle sits quietly in the Ochil Hills, a reminder of Scotland’s turbulent past. Once a 15th-century seat of the powerful Clan Campbell, the castle evolved over time, blending a defensive tower house with more refined living quarters before falling into ruin after the 17th century. Today, it’s framed by rolling woodland and soft, layered hills, its stone walls rising from the slopes as if part of the landscape itself. Even under brooding skies, there’s a calm, timeless feel here, history settled into the earth, watching over the valley below.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
1023% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact