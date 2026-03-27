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red Squirrel by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3738

red Squirrel

A day washing and gardening and an appointment with the physiotherapist. She's happy with mum's progress, and has organised a grab rail for the shower, but otherwise she's doing well. Here's another red squirrel, I can't get enough of them
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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Rosie Kind ace
That’s just too cute Fav
March 27th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
Cute!
March 27th, 2026  
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