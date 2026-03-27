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Previous
Photo 3738
red Squirrel
A day washing and gardening and an appointment with the physiotherapist. She's happy with mum's progress, and has organised a grab rail for the shower, but otherwise she's doing well. Here's another red squirrel, I can't get enough of them
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
20th March 2026 11:15pm
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Rosie Kind
ace
That’s just too cute Fav
March 27th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
Cute!
March 27th, 2026
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