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Perth Museum by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3740

Perth Museum

A visit to Perth on a dreary, wet, and bitingly cold day. The city centre felt almost deserted, the slick pavements reflecting the grey sky and giving everything a muted, subdued tone. Yet, the architecture really comes into its own. Buildings like the striking Perth Museum stand proudly against the gloom, their grand columns and intricate stonework drawing the eye in a way they might not on a busy day. With fewer people around, there’s a chance to properly take in the detail and character of the place.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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JackieR ace
Just missed you being in Perth!! Darn, a different Perth ( but we will be there in the summer!)
March 30th, 2026  
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