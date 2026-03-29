Perth Museum

A visit to Perth on a dreary, wet, and bitingly cold day. The city centre felt almost deserted, the slick pavements reflecting the grey sky and giving everything a muted, subdued tone. Yet, the architecture really comes into its own. Buildings like the striking Perth Museum stand proudly against the gloom, their grand columns and intricate stonework drawing the eye in a way they might not on a busy day. With fewer people around, there’s a chance to properly take in the detail and character of the place.