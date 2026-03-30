GoldenEagle

Today I walked up to the famous Gleneagles Hotel and visited the falconry there, an experience that left me feeling quite conflicted. While some of the birds are clearly rescues that can’t be returned to the wild, it was still hard to see them confined behind thick netting, with no flying taking place during my visit. I managed to capture this portrait of a Golden Eagle through a small square in the enclosure, its piercing gaze somehow making the moment feel even more poignant. There’s no denying the beauty of these incredible birds, but seeing them like this was, for me, a rather sad and sobering sight.