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Beneath the Highland Line by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3749

Beneath the Highland Line

Today finally felt like spring which makes you want to keep walking just a little bit further… that turned into 10km in the end. This beautiful stone bridge carries the Highland Main Line, the route that links Perth to Inverness and winds its way through some of Scotland’s most dramatic landscapes. Standing beneath it, you really appreciate the craftsmanship, solid, timeworn stonework, carefully shaped arches, and that sense of permanence that older railway architecture does so well. Built to endure both the elements and the weight of passing trains, it feels as much a part of the landscape as the trees growing around it. A perfect spot to pause, look up, and take it all in.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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