Life in the Iron Age

A step back in time at the Scottish Crannog Centre on the shores of Loch Tay. These reconstructed roundhouses bring to life the story of crannogs, ancient dwellings built on artificial islands in lochs, dating back thousands of years to the Iron Age and beyond. Crafted from timber, stone, and thatch, they offered both shelter and security, connected to the shore by narrow walkways. Wandering through the settlement, it’s easy to imagine daily life here: the crackle of fires, the rhythm of craftwork, and the quiet isolation of living surrounded by water. A beautifully atmospheric glimpse into Scotland’s distant past. I was slightly disappointed that the Crannog over the water isn't complete. I visited many years ago, when there was one built over the water, but unfortunately that burnt down.