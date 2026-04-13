Previous
Life in the Iron Age by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3755

Life in the Iron Age

A step back in time at the Scottish Crannog Centre on the shores of Loch Tay. These reconstructed roundhouses bring to life the story of crannogs, ancient dwellings built on artificial islands in lochs, dating back thousands of years to the Iron Age and beyond. Crafted from timber, stone, and thatch, they offered both shelter and security, connected to the shore by narrow walkways. Wandering through the settlement, it’s easy to imagine daily life here: the crackle of fires, the rhythm of craftwork, and the quiet isolation of living surrounded by water. A beautifully atmospheric glimpse into Scotland’s distant past. I was slightly disappointed that the Crannog over the water isn't complete. I visited many years ago, when there was one built over the water, but unfortunately that burnt down.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
1028% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Andy Oz ace
Brilliant capture, really atmospheric.
April 13th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact