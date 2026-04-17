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Grey squirrel by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3759

Grey squirrel

A rainy day project, making some textured backgrounds, one of which I used to make a plain grey squirrel look more attractive
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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