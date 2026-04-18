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Previous
Photo 3760
Red Squirrel Portrait
Going to miss seeing these red squirrels. Setting off for home on Monday night
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Carole G
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@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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Photo Details
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2
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2
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2
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365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
18th April 2026 1:42am
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red
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squirrel
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portrait
Judith Johnson
ace
Splendid shot, love the ears
April 18th, 2026
Tim L
ace
Wonderful detail, great use of telephoto
April 18th, 2026
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