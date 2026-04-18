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Red Squirrel Portrait by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3760

Red Squirrel Portrait

Going to miss seeing these red squirrels. Setting off for home on Monday night
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Splendid shot, love the ears
April 18th, 2026  
Tim L ace
Wonderful detail, great use of telephoto
April 18th, 2026  
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