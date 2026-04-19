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Builder at Work by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3761

Builder at Work

Caught fleetingly, this Blue tit busily gathers lichen and moss, delicately plucking materials from the tree. With spring in full flow, every tiny beakful is part of a much bigger story, nest building and new life.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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Photo Details

Michelle
Lovely capture
April 19th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
April 19th, 2026  
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