chiff chaff

What this tiny Common chiffchaff lacks in size, it more than makes up for in attitude and volume. That unmistakable “chiff-chaff, chiff-chaff” call rings out loudly through the trees, often giving it away long before you ever catch sight of it. And when you do try to find it… good luck. Constantly flicking, flitting, and never still for more than a heartbeat, it’s one of those birds that tests both patience and reflexes, hence my growing collection of… disappearing tail feathers.

I’ll admit, I used to dismiss it as just another “little brown bird,” easily overlooked. But after spending time trying (and often failing) to capture one properly, I’ve come to appreciate the subtle detail, the energy, and the character packed into such a small frame. There’s far more going on here than first meets the eye