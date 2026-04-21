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Tulip fields by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3763

Tulip fields

Descending down to Schipol airport, Amsterdam, after being picked up at 2am to get to Glasgow Airport. I can only guess that those coloured stripes of fields are tulip fields. Leg 1 of 3 legs done and dusted.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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