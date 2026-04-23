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Photo 3765
Home
So good to be home. While I was away, the clocks changed, unfortunate timing, since darkness now settles in by tea time. The sun has already dipped behind me, but its glow still lingers, painting the clouds in soft color.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Carole G
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@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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Photo Details
Views
7
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2
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1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
23rd April 2026 6:53pm
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sky
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sunset
,
clouds
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pink
Corinne
ace
Beautiful colors
April 24th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Gorgeous view.
April 24th, 2026
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