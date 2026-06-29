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Tasmanian Devil by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3832

Tasmanian Devil

Every previous visit to Auckland zoo, the Tasmanian devils had stayed tucked away in their dens, living up to their reputation as elusive little characters. But this time, with the crisp winter sunshine warming the enclosure, this one emerged and spent time soaking up the rays, giving me my first proper opportunity to photograph one.
Despite their fierce reputation and powerful bite, Tasmanian devils are surprisingly shy and solitary animals. Endemic to Tasmania, they are the world's largest surviving carnivorous marsupial, playing a vital role as nature's clean-up crew by scavenging carrion and helping keep ecosystems healthy. Sadly, wild populations have been devastated by Devil Facial Tumour Disease (DFTD), a rare contagious cancer, but dedicated conservation and breeding programmes are helping to secure their future
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What a wee darling!
June 29th, 2026  
Brigette ace
similar to the otters. they like to hide away!
June 29th, 2026  
Brigette ace
similar to the otters. they like to hide away!
June 29th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
June 29th, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
He looks so cute! Thanks for introducing me to him!
June 29th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
We are lucky to see this! I wonder how long you had to wait!
June 29th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice sharp shot.
June 29th, 2026  
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