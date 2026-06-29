Tasmanian Devil

Every previous visit to Auckland zoo, the Tasmanian devils had stayed tucked away in their dens, living up to their reputation as elusive little characters. But this time, with the crisp winter sunshine warming the enclosure, this one emerged and spent time soaking up the rays, giving me my first proper opportunity to photograph one.

Despite their fierce reputation and powerful bite, Tasmanian devils are surprisingly shy and solitary animals. Endemic to Tasmania, they are the world's largest surviving carnivorous marsupial, playing a vital role as nature's clean-up crew by scavenging carrion and helping keep ecosystems healthy. Sadly, wild populations have been devastated by Devil Facial Tumour Disease (DFTD), a rare contagious cancer, but dedicated conservation and breeding programmes are helping to secure their future