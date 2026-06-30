Lion Tamarin

It's impossible not to stop and admire the incredible beauty of the golden lion tamarin. With its brilliant flame-coloured coat and expressive little face, it almost looks like a tiny lion dressed for the rainforest. Perched confidently on a rope, this little primate seemed just as curious about the people watching as we were about it, pausing long enough for a portrait before disappearing with surprising agility.

Native to the Atlantic coastal forests of Brazil, golden lion tamarins are one of the world's most endangered primates. Habitat loss and the illegal pet trade once pushed them to the brink of extinction, but dedicated conservation and breeding programmes have helped their numbers slowly recover