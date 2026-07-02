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Spirit of the Canopy by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3835

Spirit of the Canopy

Nothing to do with the photo, but I need a little rant...
Today I was visiting a hospital I'd never been to before. A friend suggested I take the train because parking around the hospital can be difficult. I thought it was a great idea. We're constantly encouraged to leave the car at home for the sake of the environment, and although I'd still need to drive to my nearest station, it would also give me the chance to do my supermarket shopping on the way back.
So, I took the 5 km detour off the motorway to the station, only to discover there wasn't a single parking space available. I drove around hoping to find some street parking, but no luck there either. In the end, it was back onto the motorway and on to the hospital by car... where, ironically, I found a parking space without any trouble at all!
If we're serious about encouraging people to use public transport, the infrastructure has to make it a practical option. Until then, I think I'll be sticking with the car.
As for the photo, it's a cotton-top tamarin that I've given a more artistic treatment. I replaced the background and added a few textures to create a painterly feel, and I'm really pleased with how it turned out.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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julia ace
I am sure your friend would of appreciated your efforts.. well done but you are so right so often I hear of the services letting the good intentions down..
Gorgeous image.. such cute faces..
July 2nd, 2026  
Annie D ace
Great image - well done
As for infrastructure, it is constantly overlooked.
July 2nd, 2026  
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