Spirit of the Canopy

Nothing to do with the photo, but I need a little rant...

Today I was visiting a hospital I'd never been to before. A friend suggested I take the train because parking around the hospital can be difficult. I thought it was a great idea. We're constantly encouraged to leave the car at home for the sake of the environment, and although I'd still need to drive to my nearest station, it would also give me the chance to do my supermarket shopping on the way back.

So, I took the 5 km detour off the motorway to the station, only to discover there wasn't a single parking space available. I drove around hoping to find some street parking, but no luck there either. In the end, it was back onto the motorway and on to the hospital by car... where, ironically, I found a parking space without any trouble at all!

If we're serious about encouraging people to use public transport, the infrastructure has to make it a practical option. Until then, I think I'll be sticking with the car.

As for the photo, it's a cotton-top tamarin that I've given a more artistic treatment. I replaced the background and added a few textures to create a painterly feel, and I'm really pleased with how it turned out.