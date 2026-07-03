Lioness in the Winter Sun

After an unusually mild June, the warmest recorded in New Zealand since records began in 1909, this lioness was making the very most of it. Stretched out on her favourite log, eyes half-closed and face turned towards the warmth, she looked completely content, soaking up every precious ray. There's something wonderfully relatable about finding the sun on a cold winter's day, and it seems lions appreciate it just as much as we do.

July has finally remembered it's supposed to be winter. The day began with a heavy frost and thick fog.