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Previous
Photo 3841
kingfisher
Our local kingfisher, but this time hanging around on a different fence to his normal one. I spotted him flying out of the willow tree, and he sat long enough for me to grab the camera. Big crop as he was a fair distance away
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Carole G
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@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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Photo Details
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4
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1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
8th July 2026 11:50am
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kingfisher
JackieR
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Fabulous catch!!!!
July 8th, 2026
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