Eyesore

I've lived in a small rural town for 25 years, and during that entire time this old shop has sat empty. Apparently it was once the local orchard shop, back when the area was covered in fruit trees and vineyards. In fact, our own house was built on what used to be an apple orchard.

The town has changed dramatically over the past few years, with the population growing rapidly. A few months ago this digger appeared outside the old building, but it hasn't moved since. In the meantime, the graffiti that covered the shop has spread onto the machine, and now bags of rubbish have started appearing as well.

It's a real shame because this is one of the first things people see as they leave the motorway and enter the township via the roundabout. First impressions matter, and unfortunately this isn't the welcome our community deserves.