Hydrofoiling

Today was Matariki, New Zealand's newest public holiday, marking the Māori New Year. It celebrates the first appearance of the Matariki star cluster (known internationally as the Pleiades) in our winter skies and is a time to remember those who have passed, celebrate the present, and look forward with hope to the year ahead.

We made the most of the long weekend with a drive over to Raglan for lunch before spending some time watching the surfers. The highlight was seeing two people hydrofoiling. Unlike traditional surfing, a hydrofoil board has a wing-like foil mounted beneath it that lifts the board above the surface of the water once it gains speed. It almost looks as though they're flying silently across the waves! From where we were standing, it certainly looked a lot easier than paddling a surfboard through the breakers.

To top off a beautiful winter's day of sunshine, we headed home and finished it off with a few competitive games of Rummikub, roast beef and Yorkshire pudding and a good bottle of red wine