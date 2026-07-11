Spotted dove

I've been putting out wild bird seed and sliced oranges to help our local birds through winter, and it's wonderful to see how many visitors stop by each day. Today I noticed a pair of spotted doves quietly feeding in the grass beneath the feeder. While the sparrows and greenfinches make quite a mess by flicking seeds everywhere, these doves are more than happy to take advantage of the leftovers!

Spotted doves aren't native to New Zealand. Originally from Asia, they were introduced here in the early 1900s after being brought from Australia, where they had already become established. They quickly adapted to our parks, gardens, and farmland, and are now a familiar sight across much of the country. With their soft cooing calls and beautifully speckled collars, they're a peaceful addition to the garden birdlife.