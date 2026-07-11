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Spotted dove by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3844

Spotted dove

I've been putting out wild bird seed and sliced oranges to help our local birds through winter, and it's wonderful to see how many visitors stop by each day. Today I noticed a pair of spotted doves quietly feeding in the grass beneath the feeder. While the sparrows and greenfinches make quite a mess by flicking seeds everywhere, these doves are more than happy to take advantage of the leftovers!
Spotted doves aren't native to New Zealand. Originally from Asia, they were introduced here in the early 1900s after being brought from Australia, where they had already become established. They quickly adapted to our parks, gardens, and farmland, and are now a familiar sight across much of the country. With their soft cooing calls and beautifully speckled collars, they're a peaceful addition to the garden birdlife.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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Photo Details

Lesley ace
Wow, amazing capture
July 11th, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Your bird photos do you proud!
July 11th, 2026  
Carole G ace
@ankers70 Thanks Suzanne. I miss the wildlife I would see in the UK, so consequently birds have become my main focus here in NZ
July 11th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
July 11th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
How lovely.
July 12th, 2026  
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