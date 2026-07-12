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Frozen Lace by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3845

Frozen Lace

This morning's -2°C frost transformed an ordinary Queen Anne's lace seed head into a delicate work of art. Here in this part of the Southern Hemisphere, frosts like this are a rarity, so waking to a white coating across the landscape was something special. I couldn't resist grabbing my camera while the icy crystals were still clinging to every tiny strand before the winter sun melted them away. For this image I chose a central composition, letting the intricate symmetry of the frosted seed head become the star of the frame. An early start on a very cold morning.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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Photo Details

JackieR ace
Very pretty composition
July 11th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely detail.
July 12th, 2026  
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