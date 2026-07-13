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frozen seeds by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3846

frozen seeds

More frozen stuff from yesterday. Such a novelty for me.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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