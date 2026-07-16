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Wingmates by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3849

Wingmates

Just a couple of mallards flying by. The iridescent blue in their wings shows up nicely against the gray winter sky. I was out with my birding lens looking for something a bit more exotic than ducks, but never mind
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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Photo Details

Corinna Frappier
This is just breath-taking
July 16th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fantastic focus.
July 16th, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Another magic bird shot even if only mallards!
July 16th, 2026  
*lynn ace
fabulous photo and fav
July 16th, 2026  
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