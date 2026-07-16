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Previous
Photo 3849
Wingmates
Just a couple of mallards flying by. The iridescent blue in their wings shows up nicely against the gray winter sky. I was out with my birding lens looking for something a bit more exotic than ducks, but never mind
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
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4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
16th July 2026 10:47am
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ducks
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mallards
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birdinflight
Corinna Frappier
This is just breath-taking
July 16th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fantastic focus.
July 16th, 2026
Suzanne 🇦🇺
ace
Another magic bird shot even if only mallards!
July 16th, 2026
*lynn
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fabulous photo and fav
July 16th, 2026
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