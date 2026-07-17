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Mai-Mai at Whangamarino Wetlands by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3850

Mai-Mai at Whangamarino Wetlands

Hidden deep within the ecologically important Whangamarino Wetlands, this weathered mai-mai (duck shooters' hide) has witnessed countless dawns shrouded in mist. These simple shelters are an iconic part of New Zealand's duck hunting tradition, blending into the wetlands as hunters wait for the season's flights overhead.
The irony of this photograph wasn't something I noticed until I was back home editing it. Sitting calmly on the deck of the very hide built for duck hunting is a lone duck. Add the soft winter fog and the timeless atmosphere of the Whangamarino wetlands, and it became a reminder that nature still has a wonderful sense of humour.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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LManning (Laura) ace
Took a minute, but I found the duck! I love these soft winter tones.
July 17th, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
I like this very atmospheric shot!
July 17th, 2026  
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