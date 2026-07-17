Mai-Mai at Whangamarino Wetlands

Hidden deep within the ecologically important Whangamarino Wetlands, this weathered mai-mai (duck shooters' hide) has witnessed countless dawns shrouded in mist. These simple shelters are an iconic part of New Zealand's duck hunting tradition, blending into the wetlands as hunters wait for the season's flights overhead.

The irony of this photograph wasn't something I noticed until I was back home editing it. Sitting calmly on the deck of the very hide built for duck hunting is a lone duck. Add the soft winter fog and the timeless atmosphere of the Whangamarino wetlands, and it became a reminder that nature still has a wonderful sense of humour.