Whangamarino wetlands

A quiet winter morning in the Whangamarino Wetland, where the mist softens the landscape and every movement seems amplified. Hidden beneath this stand of trees is a traditional mai-mai (duck shooters' hide), blending almost seamlessly into its surroundings. Just as I was photographing the scene, a Swamp Harrier | Kāhu lifted gracefully from the shelter of the trees, adding a fleeting moment of life to an otherwise tranquil landscape.

The kāhu is New Zealand's most widespread bird of prey and is a familiar sight soaring over wetlands and farmland, where it plays an important role as both a hunter and scavenger