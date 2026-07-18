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Whangamarino wetlands by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3851

Whangamarino wetlands

A quiet winter morning in the Whangamarino Wetland, where the mist softens the landscape and every movement seems amplified. Hidden beneath this stand of trees is a traditional mai-mai (duck shooters' hide), blending almost seamlessly into its surroundings. Just as I was photographing the scene, a Swamp Harrier | Kāhu lifted gracefully from the shelter of the trees, adding a fleeting moment of life to an otherwise tranquil landscape.
The kāhu is New Zealand's most widespread bird of prey and is a familiar sight soaring over wetlands and farmland, where it plays an important role as both a hunter and scavenger
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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Maggiemae ace
You use such a good choice of words. Would this bird be called a hawk?
July 18th, 2026  
Carole G ace
@maggiemae yes, it is a type of hawk
July 18th, 2026  
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