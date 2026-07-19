Storm Clouds over the Sky Tower

Today we headed into Auckland for a visit to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition. It was an inspiring collection of images, showcasing not only incredible wildlife encounters but also the patience, dedication and storytelling behind each photograph.

Afterwards we wandered down to Viaduct Harbour for lunch, where the Sky Tower looked particularly dramatic beneath a bank of dark storm clouds. Typical New Zealand weather was on full display, we started the day in warm sunshine, only to be caught in a chilly downpour on the walk back to the car!

One final stop at the golf shop gave my husband the chance to try out a new putter before we pointed the car towards home. A day that combined photography, good food, a little shopping, and four seasons' worth of weather, just another classic Kiwi winter outing.