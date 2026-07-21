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Previous
Photo 3854
Goldfinch
Just a goldfinch, sitting on the fence
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
5105
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Photo Details
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4
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2
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365
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NIKON Z 8
Taken
20th July 2026 3:37pm
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