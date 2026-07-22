The Groundskeepers

Meet George and Charlie, two of our resident long-necked lawn mowers, quietly going about their day's work. While they may not be the fastest groundskeepers around, they're certainly among the most charming. With an endless appetite for grass and an unhurried pace, they make maintaining the paddock look effortless. There's something wonderfully calming about watching alpacas graze, heads down one moment, then suddenly looking up with that unmistakably curious expression as if to check whether you're interrupting their important work. They may not leave neat stripes like a ride-on mower, but they do their job with plenty of personality.