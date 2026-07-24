Tympanella galathina

Winter is when the forest floor reveals its smallest treasures. This tiny fungus, commonly known as the Cottonbud Pouch, is only a few millimetres tall, but up close it looks like it has been dusted with fine cotton or frost. It's nestled among moss, delicate spore stalks and the intricate skeleton of a fallen leaf. Slowing down, getting down to ground level, and exploring the miniature world can be rewarding with discoveries like this. A new one to me. I had to ask the fungi experts about this one