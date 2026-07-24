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Tympanella galathina by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3857

Tympanella galathina

Winter is when the forest floor reveals its smallest treasures. This tiny fungus, commonly known as the Cottonbud Pouch, is only a few millimetres tall, but up close it looks like it has been dusted with fine cotton or frost. It's nestled among moss, delicate spore stalks and the intricate skeleton of a fallen leaf. Slowing down, getting down to ground level, and exploring the miniature world can be rewarding with discoveries like this. A new one to me. I had to ask the fungi experts about this one
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 24th, 2026  
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