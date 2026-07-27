Country Town Carpool

One of the joys of living in a small country town is that you never quite know who'll be parked beside you at the store. This time, it was a ute with a very relaxed goat riding shotgun in the back seat, happily watching the world go by as if it was the most normal thing in the world.

It made me smile, and I can't help but wonder how much longer they'll be part of everyday life. Our little town is growing quickly and becoming more of a commuter hub, bringing new faces and new expectations. But country life comes with country sounds and sights -bird scarers protecting pasture from hungry Canadian geese, mosquitoes courtesy of living alongside the second-largest wetland complex in New Zealand's North Island, and the occasional livestock passenger doing the weekly shopping run.

For me, these quirky encounters are part of the charm. Long may they continue, they're the little reminders that this is still, at heart, a country town.