The Willow Squatter

Yesterday I shared one of the charms of country living. Today... the not-so-charming bit.

As the nearby paddocks steadily disappear under new housing, the local wild turkeys have apparently held a committee meeting and unanimously decided that our willow trees are the perfect place to relocate.

Every morning now starts with me playing "chase the turkey." Instead of taking the hint, they've become increasingly cheeky. One even had the audacity to make itself comfortable on our outdoor table, looking as though it owned the place. I suspect it was waiting for morning tea.

The downside? They leave an unbelievable mess everywhere they go. I've arranged for someone to come and deal with them, but although he was due last week, the turkeys are still happily squatting and carrying on as if they've signed a long-term lease.

Meanwhile, spring is definitely in the air, and there's no shortage of turkey romance and general shenanigans going on in the paddock. Let's just hope they don't decide to expand the family before my turkey problem is finally resolved!