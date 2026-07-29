Taupo Hole in One Challenge

After a frosty drive this morning, my friend and I headed to Taupō for our two-day golf tournament, which tees off tomorrow. We were expecting a chilly welcome, but instead we were treated to a beautiful afternoon with clear skies and sunshine.



We took a stroll down to the lake and watched people having a go at the famous Taupō Hole in One Challenge. Set on the edge of Lake Taupō, the challenge is to hit a golf ball from the shore onto a floating green about 102 metres offshore. If you manage a hole-in-one, there's a cash prize up for grabs. it’s one of New Zealand's most iconic golfing attractions.



Now it's time to get ready for tournament golf tomorrow. Fingers crossed we can bring our best game