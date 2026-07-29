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Taupo Hole in One Challenge by yorkshirekiwi
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Taupo Hole in One Challenge

After a frosty drive this morning, my friend and I headed to Taupō for our two-day golf tournament, which tees off tomorrow. We were expecting a chilly welcome, but instead we were treated to a beautiful afternoon with clear skies and sunshine.

We took a stroll down to the lake and watched people having a go at the famous Taupō Hole in One Challenge. Set on the edge of Lake Taupō, the challenge is to hit a golf ball from the shore onto a floating green about 102 metres offshore. If you manage a hole-in-one, there's a cash prize up for grabs. it’s one of New Zealand's most iconic golfing attractions.

Now it's time to get ready for tournament golf tomorrow. Fingers crossed we can bring our best game
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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Maggiemae ace
Love the edit! Your original is superb for this look! fav
July 29th, 2026  
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