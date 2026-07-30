Centennial in the fog

With so many frosty mornings lately, and a vivid memory of being so cold last year that I swore I'd never play this tournament again, I came prepared for the worst—two pairs of trousers and four layers on top.

As it turned out, there was no frost, just thick fog.

The Centennial course is a long one, so I picked up six extra shots. Unfortunately, I didn't make much of them. Thankfully it was a best-ball competition, and my partner and I worked well together for the first 13 holes… until we both lost the plot for a while.

We're sitting around the top third of the field, so there's still plenty to play for. Tomorrow we tackle the shorter course, although the forecast is for rain.