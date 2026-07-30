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Centennial in the fog by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3863

Centennial in the fog

With so many frosty mornings lately, and a vivid memory of being so cold last year that I swore I'd never play this tournament again, I came prepared for the worst—two pairs of trousers and four layers on top.
As it turned out, there was no frost, just thick fog.
The Centennial course is a long one, so I picked up six extra shots. Unfortunately, I didn't make much of them. Thankfully it was a best-ball competition, and my partner and I worked well together for the first 13 holes… until we both lost the plot for a while.
We're sitting around the top third of the field, so there's still plenty to play for. Tomorrow we tackle the shorter course, although the forecast is for rain.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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