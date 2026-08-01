The Sole Search

There are certain events in a man's life that can't be avoided forever... shoe shopping. This rare occurrence only seems to happen when the soles finally surrender.

The first declaration on entering the shop was, "I'm not buying the first pair I try on." Famous last words! After trying on what felt like half the stock, the very first pair turned out to be the winner after all.

The floor became a graveyard of rejected footwear as pair after pair was laced up, inspected, and discarded. Then came the magic words every bargain hunter loves to hear: "Buy one pair, get the second pair half price." Well, it would have been rude not to! So, instead of leaving with one new pair, the deal justified a smart dress pair and a casual pair.

Mission accomplished... and, if history is anything to go by, we won't have to endure another shoe shopping expedition for a few years!