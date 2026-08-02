Chasing Ghosts

Today our camera club headed into the forest for an ICM (Intentional Camera Movement) workshop, giving some of our newer members a chance to discover that sometimes the best way to create a sharp image... is not to try! Someone arrived armed with a net curtain, which quickly turned into a ghostly prop as we took turns chasing each other through the trees, much to everyone's amusement. To add another layer of excitement, a group of horse riders appeared on the forest tracks, so we had to pause our antics to avoid spooking the horses. Judging by the puzzled looks we received, I'm fairly sure they left convinced they'd just stumbled across a gathering of slightly unhinged photographers.