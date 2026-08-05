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Frosty Charlie by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3869

Frosty Charlie

While I was waiting for me and my golf clubs to be picked up, I went to look at the boys. We had quite a hard frost this morning, and Charlie is wearing a frosty toupee today
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
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