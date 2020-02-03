Previous
Next
Running the Peak by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 645

Running the Peak

Another of the dry Te Mata Peak, with a very nutty runner running up the hill. The temperatures reached 35°C that day. One for the scenes of the road challenge
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
176% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise